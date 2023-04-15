WWE Returns to White Plains, New York this Summer

Oh Yeah! Wrestling fans can enjoy some of the best talent in sports entertainment this Summer right here in the Hudson Valley.

The Hudson Valley region of New York has a long and awesome history with the WWE. Poughkeepsie, Albany, Glens Falls and Liberty have held a lot of wrestling events over the past 3 decades and some of the biggest names in wrestling have showcases their talents here.

One of the most notable events was the 1992 Royal Rumble at the Knickerbocker Arena where Ric Flair beat out 29 other superstars for the WWE title.

WWE Coming to White Plains, New York

The event will be held at the The Westchester County Center. The facility is located at 198 Central Avenue in White Plains, New York.

A Raw event will be held at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York on May 29.

