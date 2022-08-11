It’s never pretty when great bands splinter – whether temporarily, or forever and ever, amen.

But things can get a lot uglier when that splintering results in one or more band members recording a solo album that, how shall we put it, stinks to high heaven.

Unlike goose eggs laid by artists born solo (e.g. David Bowie’s Never Let Me Down), such blunders can end up compromising the parent band’s own, previously unblemished godlike legacy.

This point could be argued about every release in the following list, as we recall the worst solo albums by superstar band members.

Worst Solo Albums Unfortunately, these blunders can end up compromising the parent band’s own, previously unblemished godlike legacy.

Think You Know Kiss?