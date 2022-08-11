Ozzy Reveals Which of His Solo Albums Was Lemmy’s Favorite

When it comes to Lemmy Kilmister, he always told Ozzy Osbourne his honest opinion about his music and Ozzy has revealed which one of his own albums was Lemmy's favorite.

In an interview with Metal Hammer, Ozzy reveals that he thinks "about Lemmy all the fucking time" and says he "was a great guy."

Ozzy says the Motörhead founder would tell him, "That record you just made was fucking shit" or "I really like that one." But Lemmy kept coming back to one remark over and over. Ozzy says his favorite thing to tell him was "Your best record was No More Tears" and Ozzy's response would be, "Yeah, because you wrote on it, you cunt!"

Four songs on the album were co-written by Lemmy and the album became one of the most successful albums of Ozzy's solo career. No More Tears has been certified as four times multi-platinum by the RIAA and has sold four million units.

Ozzy saw Kilmister in South America in his latter days, but says the Motorhead leader was not in good health. "He was so fucked he couldn't speak to anyone. He was sitting at the front, skinny as a rake. He was riddled with cancer at the end, but mind you, he turned round to me and said 'I'm probably going to die soon, I suppose. Never thought I'd make 70, so I did good,'" recalled Osbourne. The Motorhead leader also told Ozzy, "I could have lived a lot longer and taken care of myself, but I lived my life the way I want to live and I ain't got no regrets."

Lemmy Kilmister sadly died from cancer on Dec. 28, 2015 at the age of 70.