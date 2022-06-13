Wolfgang Van Halen Will Start Second Mammoth WVH Album Soon

A year after the arrival of Wolfgang Van Halen’s debut Mammoth WVH album, he revealed plans to record a follow-up.

The self-titled LP was released on June 11, 2021 and was well-received. It followed seven months after his first single, “Distance,” a personal tribute track to late father Eddie Van Halen.

“Releasing this music was such a huge thing for me in so many different ways,” Van Halen said via social media. “It was exciting, emotional, bittersweet, a relief. It was the culmination of years of work, trial and error, loss, self-doubt, and anxiety. It was a long road that led me to figuring out who I was as my own person and artist. I discovered who I was through the process and arrived at something I could truly be proud of.”

Van Halen admitted he hadn’t been sure he was “even ready” for that “new chapter” of his life but "jumped in anyway." He added: "I knew it was the right thing to do because it was what Pop wanted. I just wish I could’ve shared the whole experience with him. I know he’d be proud and so fucking stoked with how everything has gone thus far.”

He continued: “I’m blown away with what Mammoth has accomplished this past year and I’m incredibly grateful. None of this would’ve happened without the amazing support from all of you. So with all of my heart, I’ve just gotta say… Thank you.” He signed off with: “P.S: I’ll be heading into the studio in a few months to start working on the second album, and I couldn’t be more excited. I promise to not take as long as I did with the first one.”

Earlier this year, Van Halen noted that his second album wouldn’t take as long as his first, which had a gestation period of five years. "I’m very ready to get back in the studio,” he told Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM. “We have some leftover tracks from the first album that I'd like to take another look at, maybe add stuff or maybe redo entirely, and then a bunch of new ideas to get into.”