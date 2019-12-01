The first winter storm of the season is hit the Hudson Valley on the busiest travel day of the year. As residents returned home at the end of the Thanksgiving holiday, they were greeted with a wintry mix early Sunday afternoon, followed by an onslaught of snow.

The National Weather Service updated its predicted snowfall totals late Sunday afternoon. The National Weather Service's Albany Bureau estimated parts of Dutchess County could see up to 10 inches, while northwest Uster County could see 12 to 18 inches with up to 21 inches possible in higher elevations. The National Weather Service's New York City Bureau predicted Orange County could see 8 to 12 inches; Putnam County is expected to see between 6 to 8 inches of snow. Sullivan County could see anywhere from 8 to 18 inches of snow, with heavier snowfall predicted for the northern and eastern parts of the county.

Snow should be heaviest Sunday afternoon and early evening, and again Monday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.

