Wild Weather: Disaster Emergency Issued For New York State, Hudson Valley

A disaster emergency was issued for many counties in New York State. Heavy rain and flooding is expected for the Hudson Valley and other parts of the state.

Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a State Disaster Emergency on Monday evening ahead of predicted heavy rainfall expected to impact areas in the Capital Region, Long Island, New York City, Mid-Hudson and Southern Tier regions beginning late Monday evening through Wednesday morning.

The Declaration covers Bronx, Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Greene, Kings, Montgomery, Nassau, New York, Orange, Otsego, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Schenectady, Schoharie, Suffolk, Sullivan, Tioga, Ulster, Westchester, and contiguous counties.

"I am proactively declaring a State of Emergency to ensure we can provide the necessary resources to respond to this storm and protect lives and property in regions where the forecast is calling for significant rainfall," Hochul said. "I am encouraging New Yorkers to prepare now for inclement weather expected over the coming days and urging commuters to take precaution ahead of heavy rainfall expected tomorrow morning."

Rainfall totals of four or more inches may impact these regions with several areas expected to see more than one inch of rain per hour, creating the potential for flash flooding.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Orange, Putnam, Westchester and Rockland Counties as well as Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Suffolk, Nassau, Queens, Richmond (Staten Island) until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

A rapidly developing low-pressure system is expected to produce heavy rainfall across the region. Rainfall totals of 2 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts are possible, officials say.

Rainfall rates may exceed one inch per hour at times, especially during Wednesday morning.

The heaviest rainfall is expected to occur through Wednesday afternoon.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Ulster, Schoharie, Greene, Schenectady, and Montgomery counties until Thursday.

A complex area of low pressure will bring periods of rain, heavy at times, through Wednesday night.

Additional rain, heavy at times, is expected mainly through Wednesday afternoon, then becoming lighter through the evening.

The rain will taper off Wednesday morning. Storm total rainfall of 2 to 5 inches is expected with the highest amounts expected along east-facing slopes of the Catskills, officials say.

Heavy rainfall may cause flooding of roads, ponding of water on roadways and standing water in low-lying areas. River flooding is also possible.

A Hazardous Weather Outlook was issued for Dutchess County. 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected.

