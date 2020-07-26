Why You Should Address Newburgh-Beacon Bridge By Its Real Name

Despite what everyone calls it some Hudson Valley residents might not be aware that it's not really called the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. We should respect the name by honoring the man who it's really named after.

Many Bridges in New York are officially named after former Governors. The Tappan Zee Bridge is officially called the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. The Mid-Hudson Bridge is called the Franklin Delano Roosevelt and the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge is officially named the Hamilton Fish Bridge.

If you're unaware who Hamilton Fish was here is a brief history lesson.

According to New York history, Hamilton Fish was elected the Governor of New York in 1848. Fish played a significant role during the Civil War in aiding the Union Army to victory as well as helping soldiers and volunteers financially after the war. Fish also played a crucial role in freeing captured Union soldiers in a prison exchange program.

No, it's not disrespectful to call it the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge but I do think it's important to know that they really are in fact monuments.

