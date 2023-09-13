Major construction caused massive traffic issues for many New York State drivers.

Late last week, New York drivers were told to avoid parts of I-87 due to full closures for emergency repairs.

We have time-lapse photos of the repairs and much more.

Parts Of New York State Thruway In Rockland, Westchester Closed, Including Mario Cuomo Bridge

Why New York State Thruway Was Closed For Nearly 24 Hours In The Hudson Valley

New York State Thruway Reopened Just Before 5 p.m. On Saturday

Just before 4:30 p.m. on Saturday officials announced all lanes were reopened.

"TRAVEL ADVISORY - ROCKLAND COUNTY: ALL southbound lanes of the Thruway (I-87/1-287) from exit 12 in West Nyack to exit 9 in Tarrytown, including the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, are NOW OPEN to traffic following the successful completion of emergency bridge repairs," NYS Thruway Authority wrote on Facebook.

New York State Drivers Thanked For Patience

On Tuesday the New York Thruway Authority thanked all drivers for their patience, posting the following on Facebook:

On behalf of everyone here at the Thruway Authority, THANK YOU to all our customers for your patience and cooperation this past weekend as crews safely and successfully removed severely damaged portions of the South Broadway overpass in South Nyack, which was struck by an over height tractor trailer on August 31. There were no reports of significant delays on our system or local roads during the emergency closure. This could not have been done without motorists heeding advanced warnings.

We would also like to thank our partners in state and local government for coordination at all levels to ensure the safety of the public and an efficient emergency repair operation.

NYS Thruway Authority NYS Thruway Authority loading...

Below is a time-lapse video of the construction.

