Why Have Many Hudson Valley Fireworks Tents Not Opened Yet?

Those roadside tents selling sparklers and legal fireworks in the Hudson Valley are up, but no one's home.

Here in the Hudson Valley, it's illegal to buy and use exploding fireworks and rockets. It is legal, however, to set off those sparkling fireworks. While not quite as spectacular as the illegal variety, these fireworks are still pretty fun to watch on a summer night in your backyard.

Every year tents begin to pop up in the middle of June selling these sparkling fireworks all over the Hudson Valley. This year, however, they seem to be a bit late to the party. Tents from fireworks companies such as Phantom Fireworks and TNT are located in several Hudson Valley towns, but the ones I've visited have not been open as advertised.

Phantom Fireworks has a tent erected in the parking lot at the Poughkeepsie Galleria, but as of yesterday it was unmanned and empty when I stopped by around lunchtime. Another tent was advertised as being open last week on Burnett Blvd. in Poughkeepsie, but a drive to the location just turned up an empty lot with an area taped off.

Another tent has popped up in front of the brand new Holiday Inn on Route 9. It's unclear if it's supposed to be a fireworks tent or not, but the location has had a fireworks tent there for the past few years before the hotel was reopened. Like many of the other tents around Dutchess County, this one was also closed and unmanned without any signs advertising fireworks.

With the Fourth of July just a week away, it's odd that these tents have not opened yet. There have been reports of tents in other areas of the Hudson Valley that are open for business. Customers report buying fireworks at tents in Monticello, Port Ewan, and some areas of Ulster County, so there are some fireworks available if you travel far enough. So why are the Dutchess County locations empty?

Industry experts have warned of a possible fireworks shortage this year. It's unknown if the empty tents have something to do with this or perhaps problems finding part-time employees to work at the roadside pop-up shops. Either way, time is running out for these stands to sell their fireworks before the holiday weekend.

Have you encountered any of these mysteriously closed fireworks stands in the Hudson Valley? Let us know what you've found in the comments section below or on our Facebook page.