Whoa. The Biggest Dick’s Ever Will Soon Hit New York State

They say size matters. In this case, we're talking about 140,000 square feet. A company founded by a guy named Dick Stack is going to be doing some big business here in the Empire State. And according to sources, it's going down just a few hours west of the Hudson Valley. There's always room for aggressive expansion.

Get our free mobile app

Dick's Sporting Goods was started back in 1948 in Binghamton, serving as a simple fish tackle store for patrons. Since then, Dick's has grown to become the country's biggest sporting goods retail company. As of 2020, there are 854 locations, and employees over 50,000 people. WIVT says that the company, which is now based outside Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has some big plans to open their largest location ever.

Biggest Dick's is Coming

WIVB says that the ever-growing company has announced that Dick's House of Sport will open at the old Macy's location in Johnson City. The news affiliate goes on to say that the two-story complex will include a number of attractions such as; a climbing wall, batting cages and an outdoor track and turf field (that will be used as an ice rink in the winter). There will even be a cool glass elevator to ride up and down the floors.

Dick's has Hudson Valley locations in Kingston, Poughkeepsie, Middletown ,and Yorktown Heights.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Here's a Company NOT Coming to New York

Had one of the country's most popular burger chains changed their mind and suddenly decided to expand to the New York? A mysterious uneaten In-N-Out burger said to be in "pristine condition," was found lying right there on the street in Queens back in 2019. Was it part of a TV shoot, or some sort of art decoration?

The Story

One Instagram user stumbled upon the burger that seemed to just be chillin' on its own and shared a pic of the lonesome beef patty on social media. The folks at In-N-Out were confused about all this attention as well. They said they had no idea how one of their cooked burgers found its way to New York, considering their closest restaurants are in Texas.

So, What Really Happened?

Well, it turns out this story wasn't so spectacular after all.

After sharing his pic of the burger, the Instagram user told Vice he was contacted by a 16-year-old high school student from Flushing, who said she had purchased her order out in Encinitas, California. She had then taken a cross-country JetBlue flight back to JFK Airport. She went on to say she kept the burgers she ordered in a bag, but the bag burst open and spilled when she sprinted to catch a bus.

The NY Post says she even posted a screenshot of the In-N-Out restaurant she visited in California, her order receipt, and even her flight information as proof.

There were no In-N-Outs coming to New York. Basically, someone just dropped the damn burger in the street.

caption id="attachment_350058" align="alignnone" width="630"]

In-N-Out Burger Clashes With Local Governments Over Vaccine Verification Mandates loading...

Getty Images[/caption]

In-N-Out is known as a California restaurant chain, with locations also in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Texas, and Idaho. they currently have 358 locations nationwide.