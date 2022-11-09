Who Did The Hudson Valley Elect As Governor of New York State
The Hudson Valley has spoken. One candidate appears to have dominated the Hudson Valley in the race to become New York's governor.
Election Day has finally arrived. In New York State that meant Empire State voters were deciding who will lead New York State for the next four years.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul
Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul, who took over when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned, is hoping to win a full-four year term.
Hochul would also make Empire State history, becoming the first woman elected governor in New York State.
Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin
Early polls gave Hochul a huge lead, but her challenger, Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin, was able to close the gap leading up to election day.
Zeldin is looking to become New York's first Republican Governor since George Pataki.
It appears Hochul has won. She thanked her supporters and gave a victory speech last night. However, Zeldin has yet to concede.
Unofficial Results Say Hochul Wins In New York
Unofficial results have Hochul leading by 6 points
- Katy Hochul (Dem) 47.77%
- Lee Zeldin (Rep) 41.71
- Election Districts Reporting: 13,115 of 14,296
Who Did The Hudson Valley Vote For In New York's Gov. Race
Who did Hudson Valley voters cast their ballots for? Below are breakdowns for each Hudson Valley county.
Who Did The Hudson Valley Elect As Governor of New York State
Other statewide contests included the races for Attorney General, State Comptroller, United States Senate and a number of congress seats. CLICK HERE for results.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.