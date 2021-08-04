Who Becomes Governor of New York if Cuomo Resigns?
Many are wondering what will happen in New York State if Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns or is impeached and thrown out of office. Here's all you need to know about the person who would take over.
On Monday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced independent investigators concluded that the Governor sexually harassed multiple women.
After nearly five months, investigators concluded that:
- Governor Cuomo did sexually harass multiple women — including former and current state employees — by engaging in unwanted groping, kissing, and hugging, and making inappropriate comments
- The governor and his senior staff took actions to retaliate against at least one former employee for coming forward with her story.
- The Executive Chamber fostered a “toxic” workplace that enabled “harassment to occur and created a hostile work environment.”
- The investigators find that Governor Cuomo’s actions and those of the Executive Chamber violated multiple state and federal laws, as well as the Executive Chamber’s own written policies.
Soon after President Joe Biden said Cuomo should "resign" and a growing number of top Democrats in the nation and across New York State are calling on Cuomo to resign. You can see the complete list below.
New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, who controls Cuomo's impeachment probe, said the report indicates someone who is not fit for office.
Gov. Cuomo says he won't resign. He's disputing the bombshell sexual harassment report and said the allegations are false. He called the report unfair and biased.
Time will tell if Cuomo resigns or is impeached and thrown out of office, but if that happened many New Yorkers are curious who would take over. New York State Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul would become New York's governor if Cuomo resigns is removed from office.
She released the following statement after the sexual harassment report was released:
Sexual harassment is unacceptable in any workplace, and certainly not in public service. The Attorney General’s investigation has documented repulsive and unlawful behavior by the Governor towards multiple women. I believe these brave women and admire their courage coming forward.
No one is above the law. Under the New York Constitution, the Assembly will now determine the next steps.
Because Lieutenant Governors stand next in the line of succession, it would not be appropriate to comment further on the process at this moment.
Hochul was born in Buffalo. In 1980 she graduated from Syracuse University and later earned a law degree from Catholic University. She briefly worked as an attorney in Washington D.C. before becoming legal counsel for a number of New York Democrats.
In 1994, she was elected to the Hamburg town board. She served as Erie County Clerk from 2007 to 2011. From 2011 to 2013, Hochul served in the U.S. House representing New York’s 26th Congressional District.