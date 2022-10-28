Where is The Ultimate Hudson Valley Lake House

What I am about to share with you is in my opinion three of the most amazing houses for sale in Ulster County that come with Lake Life. These three estates are not your granny's cabin in the woods.

All three are on multiple acres, all three come with a unique body of water on the property and all three would make the ultimate lake house. They also all have some pretty cool features in the houses that would make you feel like you had traveled to the Adirondack or Lake George.

The estate at 672 Plutarch Road in Highland New York offers the most privacy out of all three lake houses with a stunning 256 Acres and a large pond. Built in 2003 it has a grand living room with a built-in Antler fixture which is reason enough to spend just under % Million for this park-like property.

The old Stone house at 1849 Route 213 in Esopus, New York built in 1900 might only be on 7 acres but it is still very private and may sit on one of the most interesting bodies of water. It is a waterfront on the Wallkill River's Sturgeon Pond. It not only has a 16-foot stone fireplace but also comes with a tiny home lakeside all for only 2.5 Million dollars.

And I may have saved the best for last. I have written about this piece of property before. 201 Swartekill Road in Esopus, New York would be almost impossible to duplicate. Built in 1930 the house has amazing classic features which complement the 25-acre crystal clear lake that is surrounded by a private forest on this 164-acre piece of property. Once Known as Auchmoody this home is the ultimate Hudson Valley Lake House being offered for just over 13 Million dollars

