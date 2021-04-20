Check Your Freezers: Popular Item Sold in Hudson Valley Could Make You Sick

If you are like me you pick up multiples of items on sale, especially if you know that you and your family are pretty happy with it. Ground turkey has become somewhat of a staple in my house. I use it for burgers, meatballs, chili, and of course as an ingredient in many many other quick dinner dishes.

So when I heard that Stop and Shop was recalling a specific type of ground turkey, I ran to the freezer to see if I had any of the recalled items hanging out in the freezer, waiting to be used.

Here are the specifics of the recall:

Nature's Promise Ground Turkey, 94% Fat-Free in 16 oz packages, with the UPC code of 068826708366

The packages involved have a use or freeze by dates of 1/1/21, 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21. Ok, so you have it, what do you do know? You will want to either toss it or bring it back to the store you purchased it at for a refund.

Why are they recalling it? There is a chance that it contains one item not listed on the label, and this isn't what might be considered a 'happy bonus item.' No, this item, if it is indeed in your ground turkey and if you were to consume it, could cause vomiting, diarrhea, dehydration and a whole other slew of not great things. What is it? Salmonella Hadar illness. Yeah, doesn't even sound like you would want this as a bonus.

Anytime you would like to check out if the grocery store that you shop at has issued a recall just check any of the following websites:

50 Famous Brands That No Longer Exist