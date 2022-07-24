Road trip to These 11 Locations to be on Wheel of Fortune
Have you ever wanted to be on TV? What about being a part of one of your favorite TV shows to win money? This sounds like a dream come true.
Loyal fans of this popular TV show can now be a part of their live experience.
Wheel of Fortune LIVE is heading to several states for their first live tour.
Wheel of Fortune LIVE invites people from all over the world to participate in this new experience. Fans have the chance to solve puzzles and even spin a similar Wheel to the one of TV to win prizes.
Prizes consist of not only $10,000 but also a trip to Hawaii, Paris and more.
What do audience members do at these live tours?
For those who aren't on stage, it's still exciting. Audience members will be randomly chosen to win big prizes and even cash.
Will fans be able to meet Pat and Vanna?
This duo will not make an appearance on the live tours. However, you will recognize the variety of hosts which will change by location.
Tickets are available directly on their website.
Here are some locations that you can road trip to.
Sun, Oct. 2, 2022
Bethlehem, PA at Wind Creek Event Center
Wed, Oct. 5, 2022
Red Bank, NJ at Count Basie Center for the Arts
Thurs, Oct. 6, 2022
Philadelphia, PA at Kimmel Center - The Academy
Fri, Oct. 7, 2022
Brookeville, NY at Tilles Center
Sat, Oct. 8, 2022
Stamford, CT at Palace Theater
Sun, Oct. 9, 2022
Hartford, CT at The Bushnell – Mortensen Hall
Fri, Oct. 14, 2022
Syracuse, NY at Landmark Theatre
Sat, Oct. 15, 2022
Albany, NY at Palace Theater
Sun, Oct. 16, 2022
Kingston, NY at Ulster Performing Arts Center
Tues, Oct. 18, 2022
Rochester, NY at Kodak Center Theater
Wed, Oct. 19, 2022
Erie, PA at Warner Theater
Will you attend any of their live experiences? Share with us below.