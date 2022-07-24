Road trip to These 11 Locations to be on Wheel of Fortune

Have you ever wanted to be on TV? What about being a part of one of your favorite TV shows to win money? This sounds like a dream come true.

Loyal fans of this popular TV show can now be a part of their live experience.

Wheel of Fortune LIVE is heading to several states for their first live tour.

Wheel of Fortune LIVE invites people from all over the world to participate in this new experience. Fans have the chance to solve puzzles and even spin a similar Wheel to the one of TV to win prizes.

Prizes consist of not only $10,000 but also a trip to Hawaii, Paris and more.

What do audience members do at these live tours?

For those who aren't on stage, it's still exciting. Audience members will be randomly chosen to win big prizes and even cash.

Will fans be able to meet Pat and Vanna?

This duo will not make an appearance on the live tours. However, you will recognize the variety of hosts which will change by location.

Tickets are available directly on their website.

Here are some locations that you can road trip to.

Sun, Oct. 2, 2022

Bethlehem, PA at Wind Creek Event Center

Wed, Oct. 5, 2022

Red Bank, NJ at Count Basie Center for the Arts

Thurs, Oct. 6, 2022

Philadelphia, PA at Kimmel Center - The Academy

Fri, Oct. 7, 2022

Brookeville, NY at Tilles Center

Sat, Oct. 8, 2022

Stamford, CT at Palace Theater

Sun, Oct. 9, 2022

Hartford, CT at The Bushnell – Mortensen Hall

Fri, Oct. 14, 2022

Syracuse, NY at Landmark Theatre

Sat, Oct. 15, 2022

Albany, NY at Palace Theater

Sun, Oct. 16, 2022

Kingston, NY at Ulster Performing Arts Center

Tues, Oct. 18, 2022

Rochester, NY at Kodak Center Theater

Wed, Oct. 19, 2022

Erie, PA at Warner Theater

Will you attend any of their live experiences? Share with us below.

