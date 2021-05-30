Is there any more underrated food item than the pretzel? It is so simple to make, just a few ingredients (you might have them at your house) and they come in so many different styles. National Pretzel Day, April 26, got me thinking about this tasty treat.

The first thing that we could probably disagree on is hard or soft, right? In my mind, there is a time and a place for both.

Soft Pretzels:

The gigantic ones that you get at the pub, like the one in the picture above? Yes, those are awesome.

The ones that are the size of the ones at Auntie Anne's, to this day, I get nervous that I won't be able to shop at the mall without getting one of these. These pretzels alone are the reason that I eat before I go to the mall now.

The ones the size of a softball. Great size and I can eat two of these without feeling too guilty.

How about the pretzel bun? Hot dog and hamburger or sandwich-style? Why are these not available all year? Aldi, I am speaking to you!

Hard Pretzels:

The traditional think, handshake style. These are perfect when you have people coming over and you want an alternative to a chip to dip in your guac. Also, the preferred snack for people who attend beer festivals, because you can make a necklace from them and eat them during the beer festival. Because it is a necklace, the festival people can't say no to you bringing in food.

The long, Lincoln Log-like, pretzel rods. These are my favorite when they have been dipped in chocolate or some type of sweet coating. The whole sweet and salty vibe. Yet at the same time, you can feel like you are eating a 'healthy dessert.'

The skinny small pretzel stick? Perfect for the kids' lunch and small hands.

The Peanut Butter Pretzel nugget? This is genius. Again, a handful of these things and your afternoon snack break is done. You will suddenly have the ability to make it to dinner without eating more of something else.

The spicy and flavored nuggets, ie, Buffalo chicken or Jalapeno. These are the ones when you are watching a sporting activity on the TV and have a refreshing beverage to wash them down with. Heads up, these are probably the messiest ones. You will need to have something to wipe your hands on. This is why you want to eat them at home.

What is your favorite type of pretzel? Yes, you don't have to pick just one. I don't think anyone (if they like pretzels) has just one favorite.

