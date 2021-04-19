West Point Confirms Worst Cheating Scandal in Nearly 50 Years

A number of cadets have been expelled while more will have to repeat the year following the worst cheating scandal in nearly 50 years.

The U.S. Military Academy announced officials completed their final investigation into cadets cheating during a freshman calculus exam. The test was taken remotely due to the COVID pandemic.

Of the 73 cases investigated by the cadet honor committee, eight students were expelled, six cadets resigned, 51 were turned back one full year and two were turned back six months. All cadets who were turned back are held under a suspended separation until graduation.

Four cadets were acquitted by a board of their peers and two cases were dropped due to insufficient evidence, officials add.

“Character development is the most important thing we do at West Point. It is critical to building leaders for our Army,” Superintendent Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams said, “The tenets of honorable living remain immutable, and the outcomes of our leader development system remain the same, to graduate Army officers that live honorably, lead honorably, and demonstrate excellence. West Point must be the gold standard for developing Army officers. We demand nothing less than impeccable character from our graduates.”

All cadets found guilty immediately received a course grade of “F”, lost cadet rank, and lost privileges. All cadets who remain at the academy were barred from representing West Point in NCAA competitions, club sport competitions, club trips, semester abroad, academy exchange programs, brigade open finals, and public relations until the Superintendent approves completion of their Special Leader Development Program for Honor, which normally takes four to six months.

West Point also announced the end to its "willful admission process." The "willful admission process" allowed students who admitted to violating the school's honor code to stay at the Academy.

In 1976 over 150 upper-class cadets were expelled or resigned for cheating on an electrical engineering exam, according to the New York Post.

