Mosquitos With West Nile Found in Orange County

Orange County residents received an alarming alert about West Nile Virus just before this past weekend.

Summer months bring warmer weather and that means people will be outside enjoying outdoor activities. Some are out from the early morning hours until well past the sun goes down. This warmer weather may mean some uninvited guests may be joining your parties and barbeques.

West Nile Virus in the Hudson Valley

Mosquito season is here and traces of West Nile Virus has been found in Orange County, New York.

Someone who is infected with West Nile Virus can become seriously ill or even die.

The effects of West Nile Virus can vary from case to case.

The majority of people infected with WNV do not show any symptoms. They may never realize they have been infected with the virus, as the immune system can effectively fight off the infection without causing noticeable symptoms. Severe cases of the virus can include headache, high fever, neck stiffness, muscle weakness and even paralysis. Symptoms can occur from 3 to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

West Nile Virus discovered in New Windsor, New York.

According to a press release from last week, a mosquito pool carrying the virus was found. Here are some more details from health officials.



This is not the first time West Nile Virus has been found in Upstate New York. Last year, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) recorded WNV cases in 41 New Yorkers outside of New York City between January and November of 2022.

