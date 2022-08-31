‘Weird Al’ Meets Madonna in New Movie Trailer

A new trailer for the upcoming biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story offers more details on the movie's plot.

The trailer shows Yankovic (Daniel Radcliffe) with his future bandmates crafting the beginnings of one of his first songs, "My Bologna." It also features Yankovic being paid a visit by Madonna (Evan Rachel Wood), who asks him if he plans to parody one of her songs.

You can watch the trailer below.

Yankovic is shown engaging in heavy drinking bouts, sometimes with the assistance of Madonna, in the clip. Dr. Demento (Rainn Wilson), a California radio host who discovers Yankovic at a club, warns him, "I think Madonna is a bad influence on you." (Even though the movie is loosely based on Yankovic's real life, he has never been romantically linked to Madonna and does not drink.)

"In front of all the billions of people watching all around the world right now, all I want to say is be as weird as you want to be," Yankovic says in the trailer. "You will never find true happiness until you can truly accept who you are."

In March, Radcliffe spoke on The Tonight Show about how he got cast in the role of Yankovic. "When I talked to Al for the first time, I was like, 'I'm immensely flattered by the idea that you would pick me to play you, but, like, why me?'" the actor asked

Radcliffe explained that in November 2010 he sang Tom Lehrer's satirical song "The Elements," which lists elements of the periodic table, on The Graham Norton Show. "I sang 'The Elements' next to Colin Farrell and a very bemused Rihanna, who I think was like, 'Who is this kid and why is he singing all of the elements?'" Radcliffe recalled. "And I guess Al saw that and was like, 'This guy maybe gets it.' And so picked me."