‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Biopic Gets Release Date

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, the upcoming biopic about legendary song parodist "Weird Al" Yankovic, will premiere exclusively on the Roku Channel on Nov. 4, the streaming platform revealed today along with an official movie poster.

The film, which stars former Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe as Yankovic, was announced at the beginning of 2022. A trailer, soundtracked by the classic Madonna parody "Like a Surgeon" and featuring Radcliffe shredding on Yankovic's signature accordion, was released in May.

Yankovic co-wrote Weird: The Al Yankovic Story with director and producer Eric Appel. The film will cover his childhood, his mid-'80s rise to fame and his various showbiz (mis)adventures. The film will also star Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, Rainn Wilson as radio broadcaster Dr. Demento, Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey and Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss as the singer's parents.

"When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I'm very happy to say we're on schedule," Yankovic said in a statement. "And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for."

Yankovic is the bestselling comedy recording act of all time, with six of his albums going platinum or multiplatinum. He's won five Grammy Awards over his nearly 40-year career, scored two Top 20 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 (1984's "Eat It" and 2006's "White & Nerdy") and notched a No. 1 album with his most recent LP, 2014's Mandatory Fun.

