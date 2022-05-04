Watch New Trailer for Upcoming ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Biopic

A biopic about "Weird Al" Yankovic is set to premiere on the Roku Channel this fall. And in a new trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, viewers get their first glimpse of Daniel Radcliffe starring as Yankovic.

“Anyone got an accordion?” he says dramatically in the trailer, which you can watch below.

“Wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don’t take lightly,” Radcliffe, best known for his lead role in the Harry Potter movies, told Uproxx about his role. “I’m honored to finally share with the world the absolutely 100 percent unassailably true story of Weird Al’s depraved and scandalous life.”

Cowritten by Yankovic and director and producer Eric Appel, the film documents Yankovic's rise to fame and his adventures in the entertainment industry. It also features several of his hit songs, including "Eat It" and "Like a Surgeon," which can be heard in the trailer.

An official release date for the movie hasn't been announced yet.

“When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule,” Yankovic said in an earlier press release. “And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for."

Yankovic is currently touring on an expansive 133-date trek that will wrap up in October.