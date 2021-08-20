WEEKEND WEATHER: Warm, Humid, and Potentially Stormy Again

Another warm and humid day is ahead for the Hudson Valley, but the real focus is on another potential tropical storm. After the remnants of Fred pushed through the region early Thursday, which brought heavy rains and even tornado warnings, forecasters are watching Henri which is rapidly strengthening in the Atlantic. The storm is expected to reach hurricane strength, and it's path could continue to shift slightly west which could impact parts of the Hudson Valley over the weekend.

Highs Friday will be in the low 80s, with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Lows will fall to only around 70 overnight under mostly cloudy skies. Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with a chance for thunderstorms developing later in the afternoon. It will once remain warm and humid, with highs around 80 during the day. Saturday night will see a continued chance for thunderstorms and heavy rain, with lows in the upper 60s.

Henri will track closer as the weekend goes on, which could bring more very heavy rain across the Hudson Valley and Northeast. A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the Long Island coast as the storm continues to move north up the Atlantic. Some initial predictions had the storm staying east towards the far eastern tip of Long Island and New England, but now some models are pushing the path more west. More heavy rain and potential flooding could impact many areas which have already seen a lot of rain.

We will keep you informed as the storm moves closer to the coast. Regardless, expect there to be a good chance for rain for a majority of the weekend ahead across many areas in the Hudson Valley.

