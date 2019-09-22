Weather: Warm Start To Autumn In The Hudson Valley

Monday is the first day of Autumn but you'd never know it, as temps and humidity are expected to climb.

highs Monday will be in the mid 80's, with summer-like humidity and increasing clouds late in the day. Lows Monday night will stay around 60, with a chance for rain and thunderstorms in the evening.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be cooler, with highs in the 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Expect a bit of a breeze as the temps and humidity should stay comfortable.

Thursday will see temperatures back up around 80, with partly cloudy skies. Friday will stay warm, with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the lower to mid 50s.

