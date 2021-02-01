WEATHER: Major Snowstorm, Followed By Slightly Milder Weather

How fast the weather forecast changes. What started out as a possibility for snow quickly turned into a major Nor'easter, with projected snowfall totals being anywhere from a foot and a half to two feet across the Hudson Valley. Winter Storm Warnings will remain in effect until Tuesday afternoon, as the heaviest of the snow will start to fall Monday afternoon and into the night.

Highs Monday will stay around 30, with strong winds picking up the afternoon. Some wind gusts could be over 30 M.P.H., causing blizzard-like conditions with blowing and drifting snow. This, along with the heavy snow, could lead to down tree and power lines causing widespread power outages across the area. Lows Monday will be in the mid 20s, with more heavy snow on and off through the night. The snow will start to finally taper off by early Tuesday afternoon, as total accumulations could reach near 2 feet. Highs Tuesday will be in the lower 30s, and lows will fall to around 20, causing the excess snow on the ground and sidewalks to freeze.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs around 30 and gusty winds. Lows will be in the low 20s, with wind chills near 10. Thursday will bring a light warm up with highs in the mid 30s ,and a mixture of sun and clouds. Lows overnight will be in the upper 10s.

The next chance for precipitation will be Friday, as the Hudson Valley could rain by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s, which will keep the precipitation in the form of rain, though there could be some snow mixed in earlier that morning if it's still cold enough. Lows Friday night will be in the mid 20s.

Stay safe, and have a great week!