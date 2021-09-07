WEATHER: Chance of Storms Midweek, Then Beautiful Weather Returns

The week started off quite pleasant, and will end that way as well, according to forecasts. However, forecasters are keeping a close eye on a cold front that is expected to move through the northeast Wednesday, which could bring heavy rain to a area that's still reeling from the effects of Ida. An inch or so of additional rain could bring flooding to parts of the region where the ground is already saturated after record-setting rainfall last week But once the round of storms has exited, the rest of the week is looking very nice.

Highs Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 70s, under partly cloudy skies. Lows will fall to around 60 overnight. Highs Wednesday will climb into the low 80s, with increased humidity. Thunderstorms are expected to develop by afternoon, with some of the storms bringing heavy rain and gusty winds. Meteorologists feel at this time this won't be a widespread severe weather event, though the chance for isolated strong storms is there. Lows will fall to the low 50s, as skies will clear out overnight Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday will see a return to the beautiful weather that started the week, as highs will stay in the mid to upper 70s, and lows in the 50s. There is a slight chance for an afternoon thunderstorm by Saturday, as highs should remain in the 70s. Extended forecasts are calling for conditions to remain mild through at least the middle of next week, with highs in the mid 70s.

But the warm weather and chance for storms may stick around for several more weeks as we enter fall. Some of the long-range forecasts call for above average temperatures and even an increased chance for more tropical storms. A big factor could be La Niña. AccuWeather says that the Hudson Valley and Northeast could above average temperatures lingering well into mid October. There could also be more rounds of strong thunderstorms that persist for a least another month, according to some forecasts. This has been the trend through the majority of the summer across many parts of the Hudson Valley, and it may go on for a bit longer.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...