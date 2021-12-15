I think most of us can agree that everything we are going through as a community sucks! But some responses to what we are dealing with when it comes to having to wear a mask just baffles me.

As far as I can tell, and after having numerous conversations with Hudson Valley business owners, the newly announced guidelines for certain places to remain open are as follows; businesses were given the option to either require masks for everyone or they could require all guests to show proof of vaccination to enter.

The choice was theirs, but they had to make one and they only had a few days to do it. Once they made the choice, they had to enforce the rule starting on Monday, December 13th. If they are caught not following guidelines, they could be fined upwards of 1,000 for each offense.

Any threat of a fine like that would convince me to enforce it no matter what my business is. I don’t own a business that needs to enforce any guidelines, but I do work for some that have tried to do what’s in the best interest of their guests and to stay within the guidelines that they must follow without getting fined.

Some of the reactions from Hudson valley residents have really stung me to read. One stated that they hope the local business goes under because of their choice. Another stated they are going to boycott ALL local businesses that enforce the mandate. Others mention communism and other crazy comparisons.

At the end of the day, I agree all of this sucks, but I for one can’t EVER get behind wishing failure or ill will upon anyone. It won’t ever happen!!! If a business has chosen to enforce any of the new guidelines that the state has given, instead of bashing them online, maybe just stay home. Just a thought!

Please support local businesses no matter what. If we don’t support LOCAL they are all going to go out of business!! What will that accomplish? Let's put the blame where it belongs and remember this when it comes time to vote.

