Aggravated Harassment Charges For Threat Against WCSD School Administration

In what has seemingly become somewhat of a trend as of late, another threat was made within the community of one of the largest Hudson Valley school districts, this time though, directed at administration. The incident took place on Thursday March 2nd.

The sad reality is that these types of threats are becoming all too common. I am the parent of an elementary-aged student within the Wappingers Central School District and I can't tell you the number of conversations that my second grader and I have had about safety in schools, why they do the types of drills they do, and so on.

Aggravated Harassment Charges After Threat Directed at WCSD Administration

Late in the evening on Thursday March 2, 2023, community members within the Wappingers Central School District received email correspondence from Superintendent Dwight Bonk with the title 'Wappingers CSD School Safety Update.'

The message went on to detail that earlier in the day on Thursday, administration received a threat that was directed towards the administration.

An investigation followed, led by the East Fishkill Police Department, and as a result, charges were imposed on a female Orange County resident. The subject was charged with Aggravated Harassment in the 2nd Degree.

By definition, Aggravated Harassment, 2nd Degree, in New York State is the following:

Under our law, a person is guilty of Aggravated Harassment in the Second Degree when, with intent to harass, annoy, threaten or alarm another person, he or she intentionally and repeatedly harasses another person by following such person in or about a public place or places or by engaging in a course of conduct or by repeatedly committing acts which places such person in reasonable fear of physical injury.

Increased Police Officer Presence Planned Within WCSD Community

Dr. Bonk went on to detail that even though a subject was charged, out of an abundance of caution, 'there will continue to be an increased police officer presence at both the District Office and John Jay High School as the safety of our students and staff remain our top priority.'

The message closed with Dr. Bonk's appreciation towards the East Fishkill Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies for their services in providing a safe school environment for students and staff alike.

