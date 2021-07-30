Wawayanda Music on the Farm Event to Honor Tunnels to Towers Foundation

A local event will honor a 9/11 firefighter and the sacrifices he made. Wawayanda Music on the Farm is having an event for over two days filled with fun, peace and love. It will take place from August 20,2021-August 22,2021.

This year is different from any other year with more music, vendors, and on-site surprises. There will be food, craft beers and fun for the entire family. They have a large music lineup featuring Country Fresh, Hollister & Friends, County One and more.

You'll see vendors from Black Dirt CBD, Delancey's Bar & Restaurant, Sammi's Sweets Bakery and more. If you know someone who would like to be a vendor, click here.

This event will take place at Sunflower Valley Farm in New Hampton. Be sure to bring a camp chair or blanket for the lawn seating option.

The Friday night admission for all military members, veterans and first responders will be free.

Simply enter in the coupon code, V1Rcomp21 or free admission to have a complimentary pass.

The most important part of this fun filled weekend is the profits and where they will be going to for this event. Profits will be used to benefit Tunnel to Towers.

Have you ever heard of Tunnel to Towers?

This 9/11 related story always hits home for me and family. Stephen Gerard Siler was on the FDNY and assigned to Brooklyn’s Squad 1. On the day of 9/11, he finished his shift and was heading out when he heard about the plane hitting the North Tower. He returned to Squad 1 to grab his gear, drove his truck to the entrance of the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel but it was closed. Stephen then strapped his gear on this back and fled on foot to the Twin Towers where he lost his life while saving others.

It’s stories like these that remind us of important it is to honor those who risk their lives every day such as police, firefighters and ems.

May we keep the memory of 9/11, the heroes that passed away on that day and Stephen’s story with us as we continue in this life. It’s beautiful how this event filled with fun, love and peace will bring profits to such a charitable organization, Tunnel to Towers.

See how you can make a difference, visit here to find out more.

