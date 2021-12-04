Watch Journey Perform With New Bassist Todd Jensen in Las Vegas

Journey were joined by a new bassist, Todd Jensen, as they kicked off their Las Vegas residency on Wednesday at the Theater at Virgin Hotels.

In May 2020, the group announced that former bassist and American Idol star Randy Jackson would be re-joining their lineup, following their acrimonious split with Ross Valory and drummer Steve Smith. However, when Journey returned to the stage in July 2021 Marco Mendoza was instead occupying that role, as Jackson was reportedly in need of back surgery. The band's Instagram post welcoming Jensen doesn't specify if he is joining the group permanently.

Jensen has played with numerous high-profile rockers over his decades-long career, including David Lee Roth, Alice Cooper and, briefly, Ozzy Osbourne.

Jackson was one of several new additions to the Journey lineup in May 2020. Guitarist Neal Schon also announced the arrival of keyboardist and vocalist Jason Derlatka and drummer Narada Michael Walden. When the band played their first post-COVID shows in July 2021, they were joined by a second drummer, former band member Deen Castronovo.

Footage from Thursday's performance, however, only shows one drum kit onstage. According to setlist.fm, only Castronovo played drums at the Wednesday show.

Journey commemorated the lineup changes with a pair of Instagram posts welcoming Jensen and Castronovo. The first night of their residency also saw Derlatka handling lead vocals on the songs "I'll Be Alright Without You" and "Girl Can't Help It." You can see the posts, and footage from the shows, below.

The band’s six-date residency will conclude on Dec. 11, and Journey will end the year with a special symphony performance at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Dec. 18. In February, they'll embark on a 40-date North American arena tour featuring support from Billy Idol and Toto.

Journey, 'Girl Can't Help It,' Dec. 1, 2021 in Las Vegas

Journey, 'Separate Ways (Worlds Apart),' Dec. 1, 2021 in Las Vegas