Watch a Massive Boa Constrictor Escape into Drain in Lower HV

Just when you thought it was safe to use the toilet. The video will make your skin crawl.

A lot of people are terrified of snakes. The fear of snakes is called ophidiophobia and it's the most common fear according to a Gallup poll. They asked adults and determined that over 50% of them have a fear of snakes.

Ophidiophobia ranked the highest on the list of fears beating out heights, tight spaces and public speaking.

One Hudson Valley resident was surprised to see a massive snake trying to squeeze into a drain on the side of a busy street. It was reportedly so large that the snake could be seen from her car while she was driving.

I don't know if Bridget Moschetti is afraid of snakes. If she is she must have overcame it in the heat of the moment because she was able to pull over, get out of her car and record the incident. She did so that she could post the video online to try to attempt to reach the owner of the snake as it is believed the pet of someone who lives nearby. She posted the video in a Facebook group, Lost Pets of the Hudson Valley.

Credit: Bridget Avonne Moschetti

Unfortunately, the snake escaped down in the drain on Posa Posa and Orchard Street in Nanuet.

The posting of the video worked out just the way she intended. It gained a massive amount of attention. Bridget shared some good news. The snake was apparently rescued later last night.

No, you don't have to keep looking inside of your toilet for snakes... well, for this snake anyway.