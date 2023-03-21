Warning: ‘Evil Person’ Creates Fake GoFundMe After 5 Kids Killed In Hudson Valley

"Scam alert." A very "evil person" created a fake fundraiser, trying to take advantage of New York State residents helping a family deal with an unimaginable tragedy.

Connecticut State Representative Mary Welander took to Facebook to warn about a fake GoFundMe made to help out the family who lost five youths in a fatal accident in the Hudson Valley.

"Scam" GoFundMe Created After Fatal Crash In Westchester County, New York

Earlier this morning, Hudson Valley Post reported on a GoFundMe the family made to help pay for funeral costs.

The link in our article is the real GoFundMe. However, after reporting on the fundraiser we were shocked to learn about a fake GoFundMe trying to take advantage of giving Hudson Valley residents.

"Scam Alert. I am so discouraged to report this: a fake GoFundMe has been created in the name of the five children from Derby lost in the tragic car accident," Connecticut State Representative Mary Welander stated on Facebook.

The children who died recently moved from New York State to Derby, Connecticut.

"Unreal Evil," Georgette Jett Kostopoulos wrote on Facebook after learning of the fake GoFundMe.

Welander points out the fake account ends with .agency and the correct GoFundMe ends with .com.

"Please DO NOT DONATE to any fund with a *gofundme.agency* address. The legitimate fund is a .com website," Welander added.

The fake GoFundMe used the same photos and wording as the legitimate fundraiser.

"Whoever the evil person who created it used the photos and the exact wording on a fake site. It is sickening. I pray they go to jail for this," Jane Kostopoulos wrote in the comment section of Welander's post.

Five Youths Kills In Crash Crash On Hutchinson River Parkway

We are not posting a link to the fake fundraiser. CLICK HERE for the real GoFundMe. As of this writing, nearly $55,000 has been raised.

