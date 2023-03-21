Update: Unlicensed Teen Drove Car In Hudson Valley That Killed 5

New York State officials identified the five youths killed in a fiery crash in the lower Hudson Valley.

Five Youths Kills In Crash Crash On Hutchinson River Parkway

Officials are still trying to figure out what happened in the moments before the fiery crash that killed five youths in Scarsdale, New York

Victims In Fatal Crash In Westchester County, New York Identified

GoFundMe GoFundMe loading...

On Monday, Westchester County officials identified the five youths who were killed in the car crash early Sunday morning.

The victims were identified as 16-year-old Malik Smith, 17-year-old Anthony Billips Jr., 12-year-old Zahnyiah Cross, Shawnell Cross, 11, and 8-year-old Andrew Billips.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Police confirmed all six are related. All recently moved from New York to Connecticut.

16-Year-Old Driver Was Unlicensed

Canva Canva loading...

Officials confirmed Malik Smith, 16, was driving the car at the time of the crash. Smith also did not have a learner's permit.

"The driver did not turn with the roadway, continued in a straight line, hit a boulder and then hit a tree head-on," Westchester County Executive George Latimer during a Monday press conference. "The car was engulfed in flames at that point."

Officials believe Smith either fell asleep or was distracted moments before the crash. The Nissan Rogue was rented by a relative but it's unclear how Smith had access to the vehicle.

A GoFundMe was started to help the family.

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.