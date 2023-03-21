‘Heavily Decomposed’ Body Found In Hudson Valley, Police Need Help

Police from the Hudson Valley are hoping for your help as they continue to investigate the discovery of a "heavily decomposed" body.

On Sunday, the Clarkstown Police Department confirmed officers were investigating an incident in New City.

Clarkstown Police Investigate "Incident" In New City

Police confirmed they were investigating an incident at 45 Ruth Drive.

"The Clarkstown Police Dept. - Detective Bureau is investigating an incident at 45 Ruth Dr. in New City. We ask that you please avoid the area while the scene is still active. This investigation is of an isolated incident and the public is not in any danger," police wrote on Facebook.

On Monday, officials confirmed officers made a gruesome discovery once inside.

'Heavily decomposed Body Found In Rockland County, New York Home

Police were called to the home after receiving a call requesting a welfare check for the residents at the home.

Arriving officers were met with family members who told police a "strong odor" was coming from a room in the basement of the home.

Police went into the basement and found a dead body in a "heavily decomposed state."

"As officers entered the basement they were met by a strong odor and subsequently located human remains in a heavily decomposed state," the Clarkstown Police Department stated.

Police Seek Answers After Dead Body Found Inside Home

Police are now investigating the "circumstances surrounding the deceased." The Rockland County Medical Examiner responded to the scene and removed the body.

Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the Clarkstown Police Department at (845)639-5840.

