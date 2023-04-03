Top New York officials are warning residents after learning some car wash businesses are raising prices and charging as much as 50 percent more.

New York Attorney General Letitia James recently issued a consumer alert urging New Yorkers to be cautious of potential discriminatory pricing practices at car washes.

Attorney General James Warns New Yorkers to be Cautious of Practices Targeting Jewish Communities Before Passover

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

In previous years, around Passover, Empire State residents have reported car wash businesses in predominantly Orthodox Jewish communities raising prices by as much as 50 percent, officials say.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Illegal Acts Reported In New York City

"Car wash establishments who shamelessly overcharge their Jewish customers for services before the Passover holiday are clearly discriminating against one religious community. That is unacceptable and illegal. Car wash operators, you have now been warned. Don’t do it," Assemblymember Simcha Eichenstein.

McConnell Adams, Townsquare Media Lansing McConnell Adams, Townsquare Media Lansing loading...

Any New Yorker who is concerned that they have been a victim of discriminatory behavior because of their religion, race, or background is told to contact the Attorney General's Office right away.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.