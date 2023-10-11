Wappingers Restaurant Sets Opening Date; Name’s Mystery Deepens

A new restaurant in the Village of Wappingers has announced its opening date while stirring up even more mystery about its colorful name.

The latest business to open up in the Village of Wappingers is @ Lopburi Thai. The owners have completely transformed the now-closed Tung Ying Chinese restaurant and turned it into an elegant dining spot.

This is just one of several recently opened businesses in the Village. New construction can be seen all over Wappingers Falls. There are plans for a nightclub, more restaurants and several new retail locations on both East Main Street and West Main Street.

The Mysteriously Named "@ Lopburi Thai" Restaurant

Last month we told you the new dining spot was revealed as @ Lopburi Thai. The news that a Thai restaurant was coming to The Village of Wappingers Falls was greeted with excitement, but its name generated a bit of confusion.

We noted that although the restaurant was given a social media channel as its name, the business had not registered an account with that name on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or X (formerly Twitter).

Over the weekend the restaurant finally launched its Instagram account, but curiously enough it's not @LopburiThai. Instead, the account is named @lopburithainy. The restaurant doesn't appear to have any presence on other social media channels. This raises more questions as to why the restaurant chose to name itself after a social media account that doesn't even exist.

@ Lopburi Thai to Open This Week

Perhaps we'll have a chance to ask the owners about their mysterious name this week, as the restaurant has announced that its opening date will be Thursday, October 12.

An announcement on the @lopburithainy Instagram page says "See you on Thursday 12 October….." and includes a photo of the restaurant's window, including the address of its new website.

The menu will feature curries, fried rice, noodle dishes and other classic Thai entrees. There is also a lunch special available from 11am to 3pm that includes a free appetizer for dine-in customers. According to the owners, the restaurant offers "a contemporary menu by combining fresh, local, and seasonal produce with Thai flavors, elevating the comfort and warmth of traditional dishes."

@ Lopburi Thai will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 11am to 9pm and weekends from 12pm to 9pm. Like most other restaurants, they will be closed on Mondays.

