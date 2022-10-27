Wanted New York Man Sent Porn To Hudson Valley Children, Police

Hudson Valley police are looking for a man who they say preys on underage girls.

This wanted New York man allegedly has a wide-ranging history of sending young girls explicit images.

Wanted By Dutchess County Sheriff's Office

Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Dutchess County Sheriff's Office loading...

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding 25-year-old Hayez D. Prelich. Police say he's wanted for felony disseminating indecent material to minors and criminal contempt, a misdemeanor.

"Prelich has an extensive history of communicating with underage females and sending obscene material," the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

He's described as being a 5'11" 160-pound white man with brown hair and brown eyes.

Wanted New York Man Frequents Dutchess, Ulster Counties

Dutchess County Sheriff's Office Dutchess County Sheriff's Office loading...

Prelich typically reaches out to young girls in Dutchess and Ulster counties, police say. Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward.

"Please contact the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office at 845-486-3800 if you see or come into contact with Prelich. Please contact the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau if you have any additional information regarding his whereabouts at 845-486-3820," the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office said.

Arrested In Pine Plains, New York

Prelich was arrested by New York State Police in February for allegedly sending indecent material of a pornographic nature to two victims under the age of sixteen.

He was arraigned in the town of Pine Plains Court and released on his own recognizance following his February arrest.

FBI: Man Wanted In New York For Raping Hudson Valley Child

The FBI and New York State Police are asking for your help in finding a man who's accused of raping a girl in the Hudson Valley. CLICK HERE for more details.

17 Places You Might Run into a Celebrity in The Hudson Valley Hollywood on The Hudson is real! It seems like there's a new celebrity sighting in the Hudson Valley. Here are a few of the hot spots that you may run into a celeb while walking around town.

The Dates When New York State Can Expect First Snowfall Are you ready for winter? It's coming and may start sooner than you think in New York State.

LOOK: Exotic Animals You Can Own In New York Looking for an exotic pet to own legally in New York State? Here is a list of some animals that you can have aside from regular dogs, cats, and farm animals.