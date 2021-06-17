Wanted High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offender Arrested, Released

A Hudson Valley sex offender was released shortly after being arrested for allegedly violating the Sex Offender Registry.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Deputies from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of 29-year-old Christopher Johnson of Ulster on Tuesday. Johnson was charged with resisting arrest.

On June 10, deputies conducted an investigation in the Town of Ulster to locate Johnson, a Level-3 sex offender, because he had an active warrant for his arrest for a Sex Offender Registry violation, police say.

According to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, when Johnson was located by deputies, he physically resisted being taken into custody.

Johnson was arrested and subsequently arraigned in the Town of Ulster Justice Court. He was released on his own recognizance and was ordered to reappear to the Town of Ulster Justice Court on a future date and time.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

In 2018, Johson was charged with four counts of sexual misconduct against a 16-year-old woman in Ulster County, according to the New York State Sex Offender's database. He was sentenced to six years probation and labeled a Level-3 sex offender.

Level-3 sex offenders are considered to have the highest risk of a repeat offense and are considered the greatest risk to the public. Level-2 sex offenders have a medium risk of a repeat offense.

Keep Reading: