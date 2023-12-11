Walmart Made A Major Change Customers In New York Hate
New York State Walmart customers may be in for a rude awakening when they try to check out. Walmart is cracking down on certain customers and many New Yorkers hate the new changes. According to WalmartNearby.com, there were 98 Walmart stores in New York State as of 2022.
Walmart Makes Major Changes Its Coupon Policy
Many consumers in New York who have used coupons to help combat rising food prices may be disappointed. Coupons In The News says that Walmart recently changed its coupon policy after leaving it untouched for six years. The policy change happened on September 24, 2023. The retailer says,
To help our customers save money and live better, we gladly accept valid paper manufacturer coupons issued by manufacturers of products that Walmart sells. These paper manufacturer coupons must scan at the register and must not be expired in accordance with the following guidelines.
One of the major changes is that Walmart will not give cash back or allow overages to apply to other items in the transaction if the coupon's discount is greater than the item. Customers are also no longer permitted to use more than four identical coupons per day. Coupons In the News says that one of the most significant changes is that there will be no more overrides. If a checkout scanner does not accept the coupon a manager will not override it.
Walmart Coupon Policy Has Been Updated
Walmart's coupon policy also states:
- No digital coupons on customers' phones will be accepted
- No expired coupons will be accepted
- Items must match the size, brand, quantity, color, etc. or coupons will not be accepted
- Only one manufacturer coupon per item will be accepted
- Coupons must be scanned at the register
You can find Walmart's updated coupon policy here.
