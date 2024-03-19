Walmart Brand Item Recalled Across America And in New York

As someone who spent nearly a decade working in a major supermarket, I know firsthand how crazy things can get at these places of business especially when close to a big holiday.

However, if you have been paying attention to the news lately you may have noticed that the supermarket industry has been a bit chaotic lately and it's not because of those great upcoming holiday sales.

No, lately the supermarket industry has been a buzz but not for the reasons they'd like to be as over the last couple of months a number of supermarkets have been forced to issue recalls for a wide range of popular products. Just recently another recall was issued by arguably the most famous supermarket chain on the planet.

Walmart Catches Their Own Mistake

Yup, you read that right; Walmart, the pound-for-pound number one supermarket retail giant just announced a recall for one of their own products.

Before getting into the major details, let me be clear about saying "their own product".

We all know that the vast majority of Walmart's store shelves carry all the name-brand items you can think of. Whether it's snacks and drinks, cleaning supplies, or bottled water and everything in between, you can all most certainly find it at Walmart. Walmart though also carries a wide variety of its own products, These products are the 'Great Value' brand products. This recent recall was for one of these particular 'Great Value' products.

The recent recall that was issued by Walmart went out for their Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews. One thing that was different about this recall was that the product wasn't necessarily bad in the conventional that we apply the word 'bad' to food.

Walmart Cashew Recall Details

So the recall for these particular cashews was released a week ago on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

According to the press release, the recall was entirely voluntary and only applied to a "limited amount" of the 8.25 oz Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews.

Now there are a number of reasons why recalls can be initiated but this recall was for a reason that actually its surprising that it doesn't happen more often. The recall was due to a mislabelling error. That's right, the wrong labels were placed on the cans.

The error was discovered following a consumer report that stated that Coconut cashews were found in a can that was labeled as Honey Roasted Cashews. These particular cashews subject to the recall are easy to identify for customers who may have purchased them. The cans have a best if used by date of Jul 08 2025 and their UPC Code is 078742133348.

What Customers Should Do About Recall?

The release goes on to say that customers who did buy the recalled product unknowingly do have the option of returning a said item for which they will receive a full refund. The other option is simply discarding the item in the trash can.

The most shocking part of the recall is actually the number of stores that this product was shipped to. The entire list of stores can be found here but it includes 99 different Walmarts throughout New York State.

In total, the list is 36 pages and 50 stores per page...that's a lot of Walmarts. The good thing about this recall is that to date, no adverse reactions have been reported due to the mistakenly labeled product.

