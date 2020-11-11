Virtual Gala To Honor Frontline Workers

Today is Veterans Day, and Veterans deserve to be honored more than most people. Not just today, but every day. You know who else deserves to be honored every day, but this year especially? The frontline workers. They are also heroes who have risked their lives during this global pandemic.

Cornerstone Family Healthcare’s annual fundraising gala is going virtual this year, and tomorrow, Nov.12 at 7PM, They will be hosting “Heroes Unmasked,” a virtual gala honoring the extraordinary efforts of Cornerstone’s frontline workers in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual benefit is open to everyone, and will consist of of stories from the front lines, a silent auction, and more, all live streamed to the comfort of your own home.

The gala will look a little different this year, but they’re approaching it with the same enthusiasm and fundraising intensity as they always have. In fact, your support is more important than ever. Covid has been one of the largest challenges our healthcare system has ever faced, and the frontline workers have faced it with bravery and compassion.

With your generosity, Cornerstone Family Healthcare will be able to continue to provide high quality, comprehensive, primary and preventative health care services in an environment of caring, respect, and dignity to all people, with a continued emphasis on the underserved and those without access to care.

Interested in being part of the virtual Gala or making a donation to Cornerstone? Visit the Cornerstone Family Healthcare Virtual Gala facebook page for more information.