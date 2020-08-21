Buy Local. You've heard it a million times. Here in the Hudson Valley, it's pretty easy to stick to the buy local rule. We grow great greens, and we are a valley full of talented artists, carpenters, chefs, and entrepreneurs.This year has been a challenge because of the coronavirus pandemic, but that's not going to stop us.

Are you a Hudson Valley business person that would like to network with others? Are you somebody who would like see what kind of local products are available to you?

The Ulster County Regional Chamber of Commerce is holding their Buy Local Expo, but this year it will be virtual on Livestream and Facebook Live on Sept. 16 starting at noon.

The Virtual Buy Local Expo begins with a Ribbon Cutting at noon, followed by a personal introduction of each exhibitor. Each exhibitor will be given 2-3 minutes to take viewers behind the scenes of their business or organization. Advance scheduling will allow each exhibitor to plan their presentation and to inform the public about the time to tune in to see how their business operates.

To find out how to get your business involved with the Virtual Buy Local Expo 2020, check out the event facebook page. There will be a limited number of exhibitors, so early registration is recommended.