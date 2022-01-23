Here Are 5 Key Laws New York State Has For All Fire Hydrants

When was the last time you noticed a fire hydrant? Do you remember what you need to do to keep them clear? Can you park in front of them? Can you open them on a hot day?

What can you 'not' do in front of a fire hydrant in New York State?

Think back to drivers training, how far away can you park from a fire hydrant? The NYS DMV book, says you can park in front of a fire hydrant as long as there is someone in the car to be able to move it incase of an emergency.

How far away from a fire hydrant can you park and not get a ticket?

So, there is only one spot left to park, how far away can you park from the fire hydrant and not get a ticket? You need to be at least 15 feet away on either side of the fire hydrant before you can park near it and not get a ticket.

So it has snowed, how long do I legally have to get the snow removed away from the fire hydrant?

So its, snowed, if you have a fire hydrant on your property, then you have 48-hours to get the snow removed (a two-foot distance) from around the hydrant, plus you will need to make sure that there is 10-feet of road, in each direction to make sure the hydrants are accessible to first-responders.

If it is a really hot day, can you open the fire hydrant so all the kids can play in it?

While there are some areas inside New York City where this is often done, you will want to check with your local firehouse to see if this is possible. You can also ask them about a spray cap for the hydrant. Don't be surprised if they aren't too excited about you opening the hydrant on your own.

How often do fire hydrants need to be flushed and tested?

According to the National Fire Protection Association, each hydrant needs to be tested every five-years.

Next time you see a hydrant remember there is more to them than just their different paint colors.

