In video you have to see to believe, a number of heroes saved the life of an 8-month-old girl who was pinned underneath a car after an alleged drunk driver drove through a Hudson Valley store.

On Friday around 8:30 a.m., members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to 124 Lake Avenue on a motor vehicle accident. A man driving a 2005 Hyundai Elantra was traveling northbound on Morningside Avenue and turned westbound onto Lake Avenue. While doing so, he struck a curb, a parked vehicle, two pedestrians, and then continued to accelerate into the storefront of a barbershop.

Officers Fusco and Samoyedny were in a nearby bagel shop getting breakfast when they heard the collision and went to investigate and found a 36-year-old woman down in the wreckage of the crash inside the barbershop.

The officers quickly realized that in addition to the woman her 8-month old daughter was also injured and was trapped under the vehicle, police say.

"The officers with the help of bystanders heroically LIFTED THE VEHICLE off of the baby so she could be rescued and given medical aid," the Yonkers Police Department wrote in a press release.

The mother sustained a serious femur fracture and the infant sustained a skull fracture along with 3rd-degree burns to her back and foot. Both the mother and the infant were transported to a local trauma center where they are still being treated but are expected to survive their injuries, police say.

The owner of the barbershop sustained a minor laceration. No other injuries were reported.

After what's described as a lengthy investigation the driver, a 43-year-old man from Yonkers was placed under arrest and charged with DWI, vehicular assault and aggravated unlicensed operation 2nd.

“It is always a tragedy when someone is injured by the reckless and criminal acts of another person, and that is only amplified when those injured include an infant. Luckily, two veteran officers of Yonkers’ Finest just happened to be getting breakfast next door and quickly took action along with members of the community to rescue a child trapped under the vehicle and render aid to her mother. The actions taken are nothing short of heroic. The individual arrested in this incident will now have to face the consequences of his alleged behavior," Police Commissioner John J. Mueller stated.

Below is a video of this daring rescue. Police warn there is some graphic images.

