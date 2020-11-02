Supporters of President Trump made their presence known across the Hudson Valley. One elected official called their actions "aggressive, dangerous, and reckless."

On Sunday around 12:30 p.m., a large group of President Trump supporters was spotted on I-84. Large groups of supporters were also seen across the Hudson Valley including in Wappingers and Rhinebeck in Dutchess County and the Maybrook area of Orange County.

Photos and videos posted on social media, shows a countless number of cars with American Flags, Trump campaign flags, Blue Lives Matter flags and MAGA signs. A supporter in Orange County said around 500 cars traveled about 60 miles together.

Around 3 p.m., another large group of Trump supports stopped traffic on the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, before heading to a rally at the Palisades Center, CBS New York reports. Supporters were seen getting out of their cars on the bridge.

"What was seen in New York was aggressive, dangerous, and reckless behavior by some Trump supporters. Trump supporters are seen on social media, exiting their cars on the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge and causing danger to themselves and others in inclement weather and backing up Hudson Valley traffic. The New York State Police should be working to identify these individuals and charging them. We all have the right to show support for a presidential candidate, but we do not have the right to endanger others and break the law," New York State Sen. David Carlucci said on Facebook.