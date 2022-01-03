Very Rare Bird From ‘Harry Potter’ Spotted All Over New York

A very rare bird was spotted in the region for the first time in years. It was also recently seen in one part of New York for the first time since the 1890s!

A snowy owl was recently found grounded in someone’s driveway in the Hudson Valley.

"A symbol of the arctic where these apex predators feed on mice, rabbits and lemmings, when food becomes scarce, they fly south sometimes in large numbers known as irruptions—an influx of a species to areas they aren't usually found— likely due to the impact of climate change on their food sources," Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center wrote on Facebook.

Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center

Wildlife officials say it's hard to tell with all those feathers, but the snowy owl was very thin and likely starving.

"The arctic is warming faster than any place else on earth disrupting age-old cycles these owls have depended on, which is why their numbers are declining. After he fattens up on mice, we’ll test his flight to make sure all is well, band him and send him on his way. In the meantime, we’ll enjoy his rare company, like Missy did the last time we had an arctic visitor in 2018," Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center adds.

Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center

The owl only comes to the Hudson Valley every three to four years, officials told the Times Union.

Friends of the Feathered and Furry Wildlife Center

In the past month, a snowy owl was spotted in Newburgh, New Paltz, and Roscoe. Last January a snowy owl was spotted in New York City's Central Park for the first time in 130 years!

Getty Images

In the past month, a snowy owl was spotted in Newburgh, New Paltz and Roscoe.

The rare owl has also recently been spotted across the Capital Region.

Getty Images

"All 11 counties along the Hudson Mohawk corridor have had snowy owl sightings," Audubon Society of the Capital Region president John Loz said. "This is actually unprecedented, to have this many snowy owls."

Last January a snowy owl was spotted in New York City's Central Park for the first time in 130 years!

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The snowy owl is well known by Harry Potter fans. In the books and movies, Harry Potter owns a pet snowy owl named "Hedwig."

