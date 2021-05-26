Van Halen Drum Kit, Cobain Self-Portrait Expected to Fetch Huge Money at Auction

An Alex Van Halen drum kit and a Kurt Cobain self-portrait are among the interesting items expected to fetch tens and hundreds of thousands of dollars at the upcoming Julien's Auctions Rock Icons auction next month. The auction will take place June 11-13 at the Julien's Auctions home in Beverly Hills and online at juliensauctions.com.

The Alex Van Halen drum kit is expected to fetch one of the highest prices at the upcoming auction. It's a custom designed Ludwig drum kit, played by Alex at over 100 shows during Van Halen's 1980 Invasion Tour. This marks the first time one of his drum kits has been placed on the auction block, and Van Halen is doing so in order to raise funds for the Frangioni Foundation and Mr. Holland's Opus organization.

“This kit from the 1980 Van Halen Invasion World Tour spent five years on display at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland,” said Alex Van Halen. “It’s the only one like it in the world and I’m happy that 100 percent of the selling price will be going to charity via the Frangioni Foundation and Mr. Holland’s Opus.”

The drum kit is expected to fetch between $200,000 and $300,000, per a Julien's Auctions press release.

Another interesting item of note is a rare piece of Kurt Cobain artwork. The Nirvana musician created a self-portrait caricature in black felt pen on TNT Music Centre stationery. In the portrait, he's playing guitar and he signed the piece "Kurdt Kobain Rock Star." Cobain's self-deprecating sense of humor is also on display as he commented, "I don't know how to play and I don't give a hoot."

The drawing was initially gifted to freelance photographer Jacque Chong. While other Cobain items have drawn significantly more in past Julien's Auctions, this drawing is estimated by the auction house to go for between $10,000 and $20,000.

Those are just two of the items on the block during the upcoming Rock Icons auction with five Charvel EVH guitars going up for bid, as well as Eric Singer KISS and Clem Burke Blondie drum kits, handwritten lyrics and artwork from Bob Dylan, handwritten letters from Britney Spears to her high school boyfriend, a Prince 1994 blue Cloud guitar, a collection Bernie Taupin handwritten lyrics, a tangerine orange Elton John polyester jumpsuit, a Matt Sorum Velvet Revolver drum kit, a Jim Morrison-signed cut sheet and a signed Jimi Hendrix Experience Are You Experienced? record sleeve with signatures from all three members.

“Each year, Julien’s Auctions ups the ante for music fans and collectors in offering the most prized music memorabilia ever to come to auction,” said Martin Nolan, Executive Director of Julien’s Auctions. “From the first auction appearances of Alex Van Halen’s Rock and Hall of Fame displayed Ludwig drum kit and Kurt Cobain’s self-portrait drawing to Bob Dylan’s handwritten and annotated lyrics to his 1969 classic ‘Lay Lady Lay,’ this collection of fine and rare music collectibles is no exception and is one of our most exciting sales that is sure to make history once again on the auction stage.”

The items will be on public display the week of June 7-11 at the Julien's Auctions house in Beverly Hills. The Music Icons first session will start at 10AM PT on Friday, June 11 with sessions following at the same time on Saturday and Sunday.

Learn more about the auction at this location.