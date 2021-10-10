US Marshals Find Wanted Hudson Valley Man Hiding in New York

A Hudson Valley man accused of a violent stabbing was found on the run.

New York State Police in Catskill asked for the public’s assistance with locating 22-yea-old Deven Hotaling of Philmont. He is wanted for a stabbing that occurred on Sept. 25 in Greene County.

Hotaling was involved in a physical altercation in the area of State Route 9w and State Route 144 in New Baltimore, police say.

Hotaling is accused of stabbing 30-year-old multiple times in the side and back.

On Tuesday morning, the US Marshals Albany Fugitive Task Force took Hotaling into custody on Clinton Avenue in Albany on an arrest warrant.

Hotaling was turned over to the New York State Police in Catskill where he was charged with assault, a felony. Hotaling was arraigned in the Town of Coxsackie Court where he was remanded to the Greene County Jail without bail.

Hotaling is also wanted for multiple felony charges in Columbia County for arson, robbery, and grand larceny, police say.

