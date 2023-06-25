Upstate NY: Got an Email from Vincent G Baker? Don’t Click on It!

Is your email inbox filling up every single day with emails that are pretty scary? Emails that make you think that you are going to lose everything if you don't click on something in that email which will magically save everything, including World Peace and World Hunger?

While it would be pretty awesome to be able to accomplish World Peace or end World Hunger with one click, let's take a moment to see if this email is fake?

Who is Vincent G. Baker and why are they emailing you?

In the online world, Vincent G (Gambino) Baker is the modern-day equivalent of a Nigerian Prince who wants to share their inheritance with you. Except for the fact that in this email from Vincent, he comes off as a very angry attorney who allegedly has a court date already for you because of something you have done.

You are directed in the email to click on the link to get more information about the court date (alleged court date) and the reason that you are supposed to show up in the first place.

Why should you NOT CLICK ON THE LINK in Vincent G Baker's email?

Sorry for the caps, but it's very important that you don't click on the link in this email or any other email. The reason? Those links are really just persons who are "Phishing" to get your personal and financial information. This link could allow people who you do not know to get access to your computer and everything in it. Yes, everything. Your emails, your saved documents, photos, potentially even be able to access your financial information.

Remember, don't click on anything. You could be at risk of losing a lot more than just access to your own computer, but also access to your life.

