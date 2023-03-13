Upstate New York Abandoned Motel, Do You Know this Hidden Location?

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

What would cause a once thriving business or a loving home to become abandoned? Fire, foreclosure, illness and sometimes a prison sentence can turn guests into ghosts. There is one place in New York State in particular that, if legend is to be believed, fell to ruin following a tragic death.

Get our free mobile app

If you have ever stumbled upon an abandoned property or have seen the hundreds of Urban Exploration videos on YouTube, you know that many of these locations are vandalized and destroyed. With that in mind we are keeping the exact location of the place you are about to see secret. Here is what we can tell you.

Location - New York State

- New York State Region - Adirondack Park

- Adirondack Park Genre - Motel, lodge, restaurant

- Motel, lodge, restaurant Distinguishing Features - Bridge access

YouTube.com-J&M Explorations YouTube.com-J&M Explorations loading...

If the stories that we hear are to be believed this was a destination for locals as well as tourists to spend the night, get a meal and explore the wilderness. Visitors from all over made this a destination for decades. Allegedly that all stopped in 1998 following a tragic car accident that killed one of the owners.

SEE ALSO: 6 Hikes That Lead to Abandoned Ruins in the Hudson Valley

Have you been? Have you heard of this place? Take a look at these pictures, ask your friends and family. Maybe one of you can confirm if these stories are fact, fiction or urban legend.

Abandoned Lodge Sits Alone In the Woods of New York Legend has it that this vacation destination closed following a tragic car accident.

Abandoned Private Mansion Located in New York The tragedy of this abandoned mansion has to be seen. New York State location not disclosed.