Deadline Approaching so Don’t Forget to Upgrade STAR Exemption

If you would like to apply for more property tax savings you need to act now before the deadline passes.

The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance recently sent out a reminder for state senior citizens that own their own homes to remember to apply for tax relief in 2022 with the state's Enhanced STAR property tax exemption and the School Tax Relief (STAR) program.

According to News 10, March 1, 2022, is the official deadline for seniors to apply for more property tax savings through the Enhanced STAR property tax exemption. The tax exemption along with the School Tax Relief (STAR) program gives seniors the opportunity for property tax relief.

140411606 Sara Robinson loading...

Am I Eligible for the 2022 Enhanced STAR property tax exemption?

Any senior that would like to apply for tax relief must currently receive the Basic STAR property tax exemption, they must be the owner of the property and be at least 65 years old by December 31, 2022, and lastly, their income needs to be equal to or below $92,000 in 2020.

dollar denominations with fine coins denisvrublevski loading...

How Much Money Has the STAR Program Saved New York Seniors?

According to the Department of Taxation and Finance in 2021, some 577,000 seniors received a total of more than $800 million in savings from the Enhanced STAR property tax exemption and according to Commissioner Amanda Hiller they hope 2022 will be as successful, "We want every eligible senior to receive the increased property tax benefit, to help ensure that seniors don’t miss out on this valuable benefit, we recently sent letters to 27,000 seniors who may be eligible for additional savings."

Seniors who receive the STAR credit instead of the STAR exemption do NOT need to apply or take any other action as the department will automatically upgrade them if they qualify. If you would like more information on the credits and exemptions seniors can visit the Department of Taxation and Finance website or call the STAR hotline at (518) 457-2036. The hotline will be open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Home Sales in Hudson Valley, New York Surpass 'Historic' 2020